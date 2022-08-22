SANBORN – The annual Sanborn Picnic is being held Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Sanborn Grange’s Grove Area.

Homestyle turkey dinners will be served from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Cost is $12 for adults, $6 for kids (6-12) and $2 for kids (under 5).

Other concessions will offer up hamburgers and hot dogs, fresh cut fries, ice cream and Sarah’s Gourmet Pretzels all afternoon.

Activities include basket raffles, bingo and a silent auction. Winners will be announced at 4:30 p.m.

Musical entertainment will feature Christian rock band, Not Ashamed. All event proceeds benefit the Sanborn Grange.