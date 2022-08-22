Dear Editor:

Over the last three weeks, an online community of over 300 individuals joined together to share their concerns about the Moshannon Valley School District (FB: Making Changes at Mo Valley Schools)

In the last year, 30 employees have left the district, including 25 percent of the teaching staff.

Over 30 former and current employees I’ve spoken with have said the administration has created a hostile work environment through bullying and retaliation. We have legal documentation supporting these claims.

Staff misconduct is a clear concern. There have been staff resignations related to misconduct in the recent past that’s supported by findings in public records.

There are reports that members of this administration continue to walk a fine line bordering on misogyny and misconduct.

John Zesiger, district superintendent, said Moshannon Valley is a “stairstep district,” and that turnover of staff has always been high. There are new faces every year.

Teachers happy and successful in their positions are shuffled from grade to grade. Why is this acceptable? How does this lack of continuity provide any consistency in education for our kids? How does this ensure teachers excel and grow in their profession?

When presented with this information, the administration and board leadership have rejected that these personal accounts are true or actionable.

They craft excuses for wavering performance, placing all blame on teachers and parents, redirecting the public eye away from poor management decisions.

We refuse to accept the “stairstep status,” for our children and demand the board and administration start aiming for excellence, rather than excuses.

The children in this district deserve a quality education in a safe environment. We refuse to allow the malignant behaviors of this administration to impact our kids.

We demand truth and transparency from this administration and action from this school board.

Thank you,

Linde Collingwood

Ginter