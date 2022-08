Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born July 24, 1934, in Ashland Township, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth (Barlett) Sanders. On December 6, 1952, she married Richard M. “Dick” Detar at the Salem Lutheran Church. He survives. Louisa was a graduate of Salem Township High […]

