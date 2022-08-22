REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly providing false information to purchase a firearm at a Redbank Township sporting goods store. According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Robinson, of Summerville, in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Monday, August 15, 2022. The incident allegedly […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/local-woman-with-pfa-order-accused-of-providing-false-information-to-purchase-pistol/