State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of an ATV theft Aug. 17 on Church Street in Morris Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
- State police on Aug. 17 assisted the Department of Navy with locating a Goshen Township male for whom there was an active federal warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.
- State police were contacted Aug. 20 after a set of keys was found in the 100-block of Lake Street in Bradford Township. The keys were on a purple key chain clasp with a black Tile device. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-857-3800.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a DUI incident occurred Aug. 18 along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 44-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are currently pending at this time.