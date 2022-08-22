By: Krissy Turner

CURWENSVILLE – An annual celebration will mark the “end of summer” over Labor Day weekend at Curwensville Lake.

“We usually expect to see about 2,000 people,” says Susan Williams, member of the lake authority board.

“Everyone loves the fireworks. We have one of the biggest displays, plus other activities. It draws a crowd.”

Food trucks will entice attendees with a variety of offerings from stromboli, pizza and cheesesteak to monkey bread and ice cream.

There will also be live music, games and – of course – fireworks will sparkle over the lake at dusk.

“[We’re planning] kayak races and a cornhole tournament,” says Williams, “and Clearfield County Cancer Support will have bingo.

“We’re really going all out with our activities this year with live music, disc jockeys, kayak races, cornhole, bingo and bonfires.

Plus, the lake offers disc golf, swimming, fishing and camping. “No matter the age, we have something fun for them.”

Twin Reverb will play from 4 p.m. – 5 p.m. and White Shadow from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., with fireworks to follow at 9 p.m.

Afterwards, DJs will keep the party going with bonfires planned at both the beach and marina until 11 p.m.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for our community to come together and have fun at just $3 per car,” says Williams.

Attendees may enjoy fireworks from their boat, but she says they are encouraged to launch before 8 p.m.

And while this marks the end of summer at the lake, Williams reminds that more events are in the works for this fall.

“We have an upcoming Conservation Celebration, Fall Festival and three weekends of Halloween.”

For more information and to stay up to date, please visit Curwensville Lake’s official Web site and Facebook page.