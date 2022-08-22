Despite unfavorable weather conditions, the Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly Deer Target match on Sunday.

Custom Class top shot was Jeff Gates of Altoona while second place was a tie between Gene Delp of Knoxdale and Alvin Lee of Duncanville.

Factory Varmint Modified Class was won by Joe Lash of Hillsdale and second place went to David Shaw of Curwensville.

The Custom Modified winner was Jim Wonders of Johnstown followed by Don Renner of Rockton.

AR Class went to Ed Rethi of Dixonville and the group match was won by Bob Horton of Windber with a five-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 1.492 inches.

Pictured are Lee, Delp, Gates, Shaw, Lash, Rethi, Wonders, Horton and Renner.