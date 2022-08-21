CLEARFIELD – The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jayna Vicary as the new CCCTC Welding and Metal Fabrication Management instructor.

Vicary is a CCCTC Welding and Metal Fabrication graduate and a Pennsylvania College of Technology graduate where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Welding and Fabrication Engineering Technologies as well as her minor in Non-Destructive Testing.

She has experience working with Interfuse Manufacturing and completed an engineering internship with Diamondback Covers.

She is excited to become part of the CCCTC team, working alongside her Welding instructor, Dave Rupert, and helping students understand the opportunity of attending the Welding program.

The Welding and Metal Fabrication program accepts high school students from five surrounding sending schools, as well as adults.

The mission at the CCCTC is to provide quality career-technical education programs and services that prepare youth and adults for success in the workplace, postsecondary and community, now and in the future, and the staff are excited to have Jayna Vicary as part of the team.

To learn more about the CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu.