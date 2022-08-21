CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of Aug. 22 – Aug. 26, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bank Stabilization:

? State Route: 0153 (Penfield)

Box Culvert:

? State Route: 2051 (Drain Highway)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2051 (Drain Highway)

Crack Sealing:

? State Route: 2024 (Old Erie Pike)

? State Route: 2041 (Village Road)

? State Route: 3015 (Naulton Road)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0036 (Westover to Horse Shoe Road)

? State Route: 0219 (Bells Landing)

? State Route: 0286 (Burnside)

? State Route: 0729 (Janesville to Glen Hope)

? State Route: 2015 (McCartney to Boardman)

Mowing:

? Various State Routes throughout the County

Patching:

? State Route: 0053 (Philipsburg to Kylertown)

? State Route: 0322 (Bigler to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 0729 (Glen Hope)

? State Route: 2002 (Hegarty Cross Roads)

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0322 (Penfield to Philipsburg)

? State Route: 0729 (Janesville to Glen Hope)

? State Route: 2015 (McCartney to Boardman)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale)

? State Route: 0879 (Karthaus)

? State Route: 2034 (Wallaceton)

Pipe Trench Patching:

? State Route: 0729 (Lumber City)

Road Paint Crew:

? Various State Routes throughout the County.

Shoulder Stabilization:

? State Route: 4004 (Luthersburg)

Side Dozing:

? State Route: 0219 (Dubois)

? State Route: 0255 (Dubois)

Sign Upgrade and Repairs:

? State Route: 0969 (Lumber City Highway)

? State Route: 1001 (Washington Avenue)

