Eleven scouts, accompanied by four leaders from Boy Scout Troop 2 of Clearfield, drove 12 hours down to Mount Pleasant, S.C., to visit the Patriot’s Point Naval Museum on Friday, Aug. 12.

While there, they slept in the same quarters as the sailors who were aboard the CVS-10 USS Yorktown, a World War II aircraft carrier.

Scouts spent Saturday learning what it was like to be a sailor aboard an aircraft carrier and destroyer, and had the chance to explore both the USS Yorktown and the USS Laffey (a WWII destroyer).

It was a humbling experience for all to see what life was like as a sailor during World War II, and so the scouts would like to say “thank you for your service” to all veterans.