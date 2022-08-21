Indiana, PA – Alec Starr has recently been named manager at First Commonwealth Bank’s Clearfield office, located at 14303 Clearfield Shawville Hwy., Clearfield, PA 16830.

Starr joins First Commonwealth after more than six years of various positions with Timberland Federal Credit Union in Clearfield.

“In a relatively short career, Alec has already demonstrated award winning leadership and dedication to the Clearfield community,” stated Daniel Morrow, financial solutions market leader for First Commonwealth’s Community PA North region. “I’m excited to have him join the team.”

In his role as manager of the Clearfield office, Starr will lead the effort in building new customer relationships and expanding current relationships to support customer needs in full-service banking, wealth, insurance and trust services.

“First Commonwealth Bank has a strong history of serving the personal and business banking customers in Clearfield,” said Starr. “With First Commonwealth’s recent recognition by Forbes as one of the World’s Best Banks for four consecutive years, this is a great opportunity.”

Starr is a graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in business. He resides in Clearfield with his wife and their two children. He is the treasurer of the Clearfield Chamber of Commerce.