Woodland– Log A Load for Kids recently received a $750 donation on proceeds from the Lumberjack Carving Festival Auction that was held at the Clearfield Co. Fairgrounds this summer.

The donation was made possible by Forcey Lumber and Veneer Company, Inc., Bigfoot radio 102.1 and GANT News.

Log A Load for Kids benefits the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

Log A Load for Kids is an annual campaign which began in 1988 when loggers and others in the forest products community donated the value of a load of logs to their local CMN hospital. Today, Log A Load is a leader in CMN Hospitals’ fundraising, raising more than $2 million annually through golf tournaments, fishing events, dinners, truckloads of log donations and other events.

Pictured from left to right: Brant Forcey, President of Forcey Lumber Co.; Ross Forcey, Vice President of Forcey Lumber Co.; Logan Cramer of Bigfoot Radio; and Carol Jarvis, Administration Assistant of Forcey Lumber Co.