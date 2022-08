William L. “Bill” Hutson, 74, of Marienville, died early Wednesday morning, following a brief period of declining health. Born in New Bethlehem on April 2nd, 1948, he was the son of the late CharlesHenry Hutson and Helen Raybuck Hutson Filetti. After graduating from Redbank Valley High School in 1966 he continued his education at Lycoming College and obtained a bachelor’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-l-bill-hutson/