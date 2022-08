Tomma Lee Brown, 49, of Brookville, passed away at home on Wednesday, August 17, 2022. She was born in Johnstown on November 28, 1972, a daughter of Thomas Jacob Rowles and Victoria (Turchek) Rowles. On October 14, 1995, she married Justin Allen Brown. They enjoyed twenty-seven years of marriage and raised two beautiful daughters. She was a member of the […]

