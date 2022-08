Roscoe C. “Jake” Smathers Jr., 87, of Mahaffey, passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at his home with his wife Nina and his family by his side. He was born April 25, 1935 to Roscoe C. Sr. and Virginia (Reitz) Smathers in Ringgold Township, Jefferson County. Jake was the owner and operator of the Smathers Lumber Company for 25 […]

