Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Kielbasa Potato Chowder – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. This recipe is perfect as fall is right around the corner! Ingredients 1/2 pound Polish sausage, cut into 1/2-inch pieces 3 bacon strips, diced 1 small onion, finely chopped 1 garlic clove, minced 1-1/2 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth 1-1/2 cups water 2 medium potatoes, peeled […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-kielbasa-potato-chowder/