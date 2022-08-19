CLEARFIELD – Clearfield Borough Council on Thursday filled two vacant council seats.

The seats were filled by Steve Harmic and Brande Plyler, who will represent First and Third Wards, respectively.

Harmic and Plyler were sworn into office by Mayor Mason Strouse at the start of the meeting.

Police Chief Vincent McGinnis reminds residents that this is the final full week of summer break for area students.

Students of the Clearfield Area School District return to school on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

“We’re just about ready to welcome our kids back,” he said, reminding motorists of school bus laws.

“The Pennsylvania School Bus Stopping Law is clear about what to do when a bus stops with lights flashing and extends its stop arm.”

The law reads: “Motorists must stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that have red lights flashing and stop arm extended.

“Motorists must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.”

Afterwards, McGinnis urged motorists to wait and ensure all children have reached a place of safety after exiting their bus.

McGinnis also reported that recent issues with the station’s camera system have been resolved and all cameras are back in operation.

He said the addition of cameras on the Clearfield Riverwalk has helped identify those causing damage or loitering, and those responsible have been cited accordingly.

“The cameras have almost paid for themselves,” McGinnis told members of council.

In other business, council approved road closures for the Clearfield Revitalization Corp.’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 8.

The closures will occur on Market Street from South Second to South Fourth Street; Third Street from Cherry to Church Streets; and Locust Street from South Second to South Fourth Street.

Council also approved to provide traffic control on the same day for the Pumpkin Run, starting at 8:30 a.m.