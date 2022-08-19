CLEARFIELD – Less than one month remains in the 2022 Corner Concert Series in downtown Clearfield.

So, grab a lawn chair on Friday nights and enjoy local live music with friends and family, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., at Lower Witmer Park.

Friday, “Hardtack,” which is new to the concert series, will play a mixture of alternative rock and grunge.

Aug. 26 features blues/rock band, “Lone Crow Rebellion,” which will also play on the corner concert stage for the first time.

Donations will be collected for Boxes of Hope, a local ministry serving breast cancer patients across the United States.

It sends out care packages packed with encouragement; for more details, visit boh4bc.org and follow Boxes of Hope on Facebook.

Steve Albert, organizer, thanks his community for its support of live music, local business and charities through the concert series.

You can stay up to date and follow the series on Facebook @cornerconcerts.