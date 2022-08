Frances L. “Fran” Lias, age 86, of DuBois, PA died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on September 12, 1935 in Wellington, Kansas, she was the daughter of the late George and Ethel (Brown) Burkett. Fran and her family moved to DuBois in 1971. In 1974 she began to work for the City of DuBois where […]

