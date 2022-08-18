HARRISBURG, Pa. – Former elected officials and government experts told a panel of state lawmakers that Pennsylvania’s primary system should be opened to voters who are not registered to a political party, arguing the status quo disenfranchises 1.3 million people. (Photo: Two bills currently awaiting consideration in the General Assembly would allow independent voters to choose one major party’s primary […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pa-lawmakers-weigh-bill-that-would-allow-independents-to-vote-on-primary-candidates/