CLEARFIELD – The Lawrence Township Supervisors on Tuesday heard about a successful weekend of law enforcement collaboration.

Police Chief Doug Clark reported on the township’s participation in a two-day, state-wide enforcement detail known as “Operation Nighthawk.”

The detail, which focused on driving while under the influence of alcohol or controlled substances, had participation from several hundred officers across Pennsylvania.

“We had over 50 in this building,” Clark said, including officers from State College, Marienville, Clearfield and Curwensville boroughs, as well as others.

The two-day detail took place this past Friday and Saturday, Aug. 12-13, from 7 p.m. through 3 a.m., generating 492 DUI arrests, according a press release issued by Pennsylvania State Police.

That many arrests saved a lot of lives in such a short period of time, and possibly even changed some people’s view of law enforcement, Clark said.

Also, on Tuesday, the supervisors were approached about having ADA swings at the Lawrence Township Rec Park.

Supervisors Jeremy Ruffner and Brian Collins noted similar equipment was installed at a park near Glen Richey.

Ruffner said issues arose because other people used the swings so there’s concerns of possible damage to the swing and structure.

Ruffner and Collins said the township would take the request under consideration, however.