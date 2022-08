Michele J. “Mickey” Rinaldi, 71, of Reynoldsville PA, was born on December 2, 1950, in DuBois PA, to the late Reno “Dick” and Rose Marie (Vizza) Rinaldi. She graduated from Central Catholic High School with the Class of 1968. She worked forty-seven years in local factories in the area including Cameron Manufacturing, Jackson China Inc., International Jensen Inc, Iversys and […]

