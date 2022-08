Lynne Johnston, age 75 of New Bethlehem, passed away early Monday morning, August 15,2022 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. Born June 5, 1947 in Brookville she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Wilma Kreider Lapcovich. Orphaned at a young age, she was adopted by the late Jack and Norma Davidson of New Bethlehem. Lynne graduated from Redbank Valley […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/lynne-johnston/