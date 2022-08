Larry C. Mainhart, 68, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. He was born May 25, 1954, in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Craig Mainhart and the late Mary (Abranovich) Mainhart. Larry graduated from Butler High School. He received an Associate Degree in Industrial Maintenance from BC3. Larry worked for Keffalas Construction, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/larry-c-mainhart/