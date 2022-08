Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Double Peanut Bars – Sponsored by Next Step Therapy. Quick, Easy & Delicious! Ingredients 1-1/2 cups Wheaties 1 cup Multi Grain Cheerios 1/2 cup unsalted dry roasted peanuts 1/2 cup chopped dried cranberries 1/3 cup packed brown sugar 1/3 cup honey 3 tablespoons peanut butter Steps -In a bowl, combine the cereals, peanuts, and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/jefferson-county-recipe-of-the-day-double-peanut-bars/