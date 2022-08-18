State police at Clearfield
- State police received a report of a theft that occurred Aug. 10 on Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a chainsaw from the victim’s property. Anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 814-857-3800.
- State police reported a DUI incident occurred Aug. 14 along the Kylertown – Drifting Highway in Morris Township. Following a moving violation, troopers attempted a traffic stop; however, the male driver continued for around one mile, then began to accelerate. As a result, a PIT maneuver was conducted and the vehicle stopped, at which point the driver was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and fleeing/eluding police.
- State police received a report of theft Aug. 14 at Country Garden Six Pack in Philipsburg. During the incident, unknown person(s) allegedly distracted and confused the cashier in a “quick change” scam of the store. Then, they fled the scene in a four-door Pontiac G6; anyone with information is asked to contact troopers at 814-857-3800.
Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a reported disturbance Aug. 17 at the Economy Inn, Clearfield. During the incident, a 48-year-old male allegedly yelled threats of violence towards others staying there. Officers arrived and advised him to cease his actions but were called back to the scene a short time later. Upon arrival, the male was located inside his room and his disturbance had ceased. Charges are currently pending.
- Police received a report of harassment and disorderly conduct June 22 at the Clearfield Skate Station. During the incident, a female juvenile allegedly hit and pushed other juveniles and staff. She was detained by officers and charged for the incident.
- Police received a report of theft and criminal mischief Aug. 16 on Mount Joy Road, Clearfield. During the incident, a 36-year-old Clearfield man allegedly trespassed on private property, then broke the rear window of a vehicle. He claimed he was the owner and had taken all the items from the trunk. Further investigation revealed he neither owned the vehicle nor was permitted on the property. He was subsequently taken into custody, and once medically cleared, housed in Clearfield County Jail on charges.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Aug. 16 in the area of Lawhead Street and Clarendon Avenue in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 28-year-old Hyde man was suspected of being under the influence of a controlled substance. As a result of investigation, police searched his vehicle and allegedly seized a controlled substance. The man’s vehicle was towed from the scene and he was housed in county jail at the request of the Probation Department. Charges are pending at this time.
- Police reported a drug violation occurred Aug. 16 on South Second Street in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, two Clearfield men were allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. Charges were filed.