HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Tuesday that select drivers facing a suspension due to accumulation of points on their driving records or for a conviction of excessive speeding now have a chance at redemption through successfully completing the newly-instituted Driver Improvement School (DIS) offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. (Pictured above: PennDOT Secretary […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/penndot-offers-drivers-facing-suspension-second-chance/