CLEARFIELD – A Medication-Assisted Treatment option for inmates has turned into a new rising expense at the Clearfield County Jail.

At Prison Board Tuesday, Warden David Kessling reported the jail spent $27,750 on Sublocade between June 21 and Aug. 15.

Sublocade is a newer MAT option that continuously releases buprenorphine over the course of a month at sustained levels.

Controller Rob Edwards asked if there was a reason behind the switch from Suboxone to Sublocade.

Kessling said the jail has dealt with inmates who have been on Suboxone for 12, 15 and even 20 years and still abuse hard drugs.

On the other hand, he said, Sublocade comes in the form of a shot, is given less frequently and is supposed to be more effective.

According to District Attorney Ryan Sayers, it doesn’t seem as though the dosage of Suboxone is ever reduced in MAT programs.

“So, there’s no weaning process that gradually brings them down to eventually using nothing. It’s just a substitute for harder drugs.”

Sayers went on to say that while Sublocade is much more expensive, it is much more effective and in a shorter time period.

“A lot of experts are recommending this option versus Suboxone/Subutex, which doesn’t really solve the problem.

“The shot seems to block the (sensation of opioids) better, and makes them not want to use drugs at all.”

When asked if the jail was required to provide MAT to inmates, Kessling said yes under a mandate from the federal government.

If the county would discontinue the program, he said it risks being sued over an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) violation.

He did note inmates must enter the jail on the program and be in good-standing to continue their medication-assisted treatment.

However, if an inmate is released and returns to custody after abusing hard drugs, the jail isn’t required to resume their MAT.

Commissioner John A. Sobel asked Kessling if any inmates have switched their MAT option from Suboxone to Sublocade.

And when Kessling indicated yes, Sobel stated it appeared one medication may be better, but both achieved the same goal.

Sobel said he didn’t want to deprive any inmate of treatment but questioned if switching to Sublocade was “absolutely” necessary.

Commissioner Dave Glass said it seemed like the county was going from no MAT to MAT in a short period of time with very little data.

He was all for treatment but said he would prefer it be “done right” so the county really helps those who want to overcome addiction.

“We need to make sure we do everything we possibly can to get them out of the system,” he said. “Are we doing that?

“I feel like we’re being told to do something without a shred of information that says this is the way to go.”

Sayers said Sublocade causes a drastic drop in recidivism rates and drug addiction, and in the long-run, would produce a savings.

President Judge Fredric Ammerman agreed additional information was needed on MAT requirements for a final decision to be made.

“We want to provide the treatment that we – by law – are obligated to while watching our nickels and dimes.”

The board plans to seek information from various state associations, as well as PrimeCare, the jails new medical provider.

Though discussions will resume next month, it authorized Kessling to temporarily continue the current MAT program.

Because state funding is available for jail MAT programs, Kessling advised he is keeping this expense apart from others.

The attorney general office is also expected to set aside some of its funds for grants, programming, etc. from the opioid settlement.

The county’s portion of the settlement amounts to just shy of $3.3 million that will be paid out over the next 18 years.

Though those funds can be used for jail MAT programs, Glass said he would prefer to establish a drug diversion court instead.

“It’s a way to reduce our recidivism, … and get our citizens help rather than throwing them back in jail for an addiction problem.”

Sayers agreed, noting that three-quarters of the county’s criminal incidents are either drug-related or fueled by addiction.

Now, he said there was no hurdle except that Ammerman wanted the program administered by the DA’s office.

However, he said county drug courts operate under the authority and monitoring of the Probation Department and Court.

Glass and Sayers said if the county would establish such a program, it would hire an administrator to oversee it.

And, the county will have $400,000 from the opioid settlement by the end of the year, a chunk of which will come this month.

“Frankly, that money itself is enough to sustain a program for a couple years,” said Glass.

“We want to keep people out of jail and from ever going back. That’s the goal … it’s about saving lives.”