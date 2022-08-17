The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2022-23 mini-grant program.

These grant projects will leverage more than $66,000 in local spending to build communities and improve life for the residents and visitors.

The program is possible through funding provided by the state Department of Conservation & Natural Resources’ partnership grant.

The Lumber Heritage Region was able to fund seven of the 15 organizations that applied for the grant.

“We’re ecstatic about the number of great projects that were presented in this round of grants. It’s unfortunate we couldn’t support all of them,” says Executive Director Holly Komonczi.

Since 2001, its leveraged more than $3 million dollars in projects in the Lumber Heritage Region.

Its mission is to support communities and preserve the forest products industries by making tools and assets available to visitors and residents of the 15-county region.

To get involved or donate to one of the many projects in the region, e-mail info@lumberheritage.org or log on to the Lumber Heritage Region Web site at www.lumberheritage.org

Recipients include:

Allegheny Hardwood Utilization Group – Multiple Counties – $5,000 for educational interpretive Panels

Cameron County Recreation Center – Cameron County – $2,255 for Dark Skies programing

Centre County Historical Society-Centre County- $5,000 for passport and interpretive programming

Dubois Area Historical Society-Clearfield County – $1,000 for tannery interpretive panel

Lycoming County Visitor Bureau- Lycoming County – $5,000 for marketing and brochures

McKean County Historical Society – McKean County – $5,000 for fire tower restoration

Muncy Historical Society – Lycoming County – $5,000 for nature trail kiosk panels

The Program uses funding from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Community Conservation Partnerships Program (C2P2) and the Environmental Stewardship Fund, for local and regional projects that relate to the work of the Lumber Heritage Region.

The funding requires a dollar-for-dollar match. Follow the Lumber Heritage Region on social media and its Web site for information on the next round of funding.