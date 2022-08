Clifton L. “Tip” Hice, age 88, of Brookville, PA, passed away unexpectedly on August 15, 2022, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA. He was born to the late David Allen and Lena E. (Knapp) Hice in Brookville, PA, on August 10, 1934. Tip attended the Brookville High School. On March 3, 1956, Tip married the love of his […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/clifton-l-tip-hice/