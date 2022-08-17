CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield woman who hid an escapee from the Clearfield County Jail in her home had her bail revoked Monday.

Amber Dawn Dunsmore, 27, was in court for sentencing on four cases, but the plea agreement was withdrawn by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.

Lumadue explained that Dunsmore has new charges, including a hindering apprehension charge because her father, Robert Lee Miller, 51, was staying at her home.

President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman granted a motion to revoke her bail on a possession with intent to deliver charge.

Her attorney, Daniel Nelson, without admitting anything acknowledged that the new charges were enough for her bail to revoked.

According to the affidavit in the hindering apprehension case, officers searched Dunsmore’s residence multiple times without finding Miller.

On June 26, a neighbor advised officers that Miller was hiding under the trailer in a crawl space that he accessed via a trap door in the trailer near a water heater.

Dunsmore, who had been warned previously that she would be facing charges if she was hiding her father, again denied her father was in her home. When asked the location of her water heater, she initially said she didn’t have one, then said it was broken.

She gave police permission to search her home where they found the water heater and trap door under a carpet. After opening the door, an officer was able to see Miller hiding in a small crawl space. He was then taken into custody.

It was noted in the report that insulation had been pulled down to block the crawl space from view outside.

In this case, she is charged with felony escape, and misdemeanor charges of both hindering apprehension and conspiracy/facilitating escape.

Miller and Donald John White, 46, both walked off a work detail outside the jail on Memorial Day. White was apprehended on June 17.

The criminal complaint in the drug case details how in July of 2021 police were at her home assisting probation officers looking for one of their clients.

During their search of the home, they found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. There was a child living in the home at this time.

In this case, she is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, intentional possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She now has a total of seven cases with various other charges including retail theft, theft by unlawful taking, and for not confining a dog within her premises.