CLEARFIELD – The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sierra Maney of Clearfield, as the new CCCTC Culinary Arts and Food Management instructor.

Maney is a CCCTC Culinary Arts and Food Management graduate and an Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts graduate.

She has experience in kitchen management and operations and is looking forward to helping the program grow and is happy to be a part of the CCCTC staff.

The Culinary Arts and Food Management program accepts high school students from five surrounding sending schools, as well as adults.

The mission at the CCCTC is to provide quality career-technical education programs and services that prepare youth and adults for success in the workplace, postsecondary, and community, now and in the future, and are excited to have Maney as part of the team.

To learn more about the CCCTC, visit at www.ccctc.edu.