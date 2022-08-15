The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly groundhog match on Sunday. The winners are as follows:

Custom Class top shot was Jeff Raybuck of Sligo, followed by Peggy Yanosky of Johnstown. Rounding out the top three was Jeremiah Keefe of Hastings.

Factory Varmint Modified was won by David Shaw of Curwensville, second was Joe Lash of Hillsdale and third was Steve Strouse of Reynoldsville. Strouse also won the Factory Varmint Class.

The group match winner was Al Croft of Johnstown, with a five-shot group, at 200 yards, that measured .703″. Pictured are Croft, Strouse, Raybuck, Lash Keefe, Yanosky and Shaw.