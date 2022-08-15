PITTSBURGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Pennsylvania man has been arrested on charges of making threats of violence against FBI personnel. Adam Bies, 46, of Mercer, was arrested late Friday in Mercer. He made his initial appearance in federal court today in Pittsburgh and remains in custody pending a detention hearing. According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/pennsylvania-man-accused-of-threatening-fbi-after-mar-a-lago-search/