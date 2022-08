Mary “Diane” Roxberry, 66, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours of Monday, August 15, 2022, while at her home. She was born on March 8, 1956, to Chester and Sarah (Maze) Roxberry in Franklin, PA. Diane graduated from Franklin Senior High School in the town she grew up in. Diane had many jobs, her most notable […]

