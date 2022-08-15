Clearfield Borough
- While on patrol, police located a suspicious vehicle parked behind a Nichols Street address. Contact was made with the occupants and multiple controlled substances and paraphernalia were reportedly seized by officers.
- While on patrol, police located a female for whom there was an active state parole warrant. She was subsequently taken into custody, and as a result, multiple controlled substances were allegedly located by police.
- Police received a report about a heavily intoxicated male who had fallen and injured his arm and face. Police and EMS arrived on-scene and located the male who became combative with emergency personnel and hospital staff. Charges are to be filed.
- Police received a report of a male sleeping in the backseat of a vehicle that did not belong to him. Police located the male who also reportedly had controlled substances and drug paraphernalia on his person.
- Police responded to a possible cardiac arrest at a local residence. Police and EMS arrived on-scene and discovered the situation was a potential drug overdose. The male stabilized and was transported to the hospital.
Lawrence Township
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred Aug. 12 on Race Street in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 19-year-old Wallaceton man was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance. He was subsequently taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. His passenger – a 27-year-old Woodland woman – was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance. Charges are pending at this time.
- Police reported a DUI occurred Aug. 13 on River Road in Lawrence Township. During a traffic stop, a 35-year-old Clearfield man was allegedly found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was subsequently taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are currently pending at this time.