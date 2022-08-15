By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield country music artist will honor Emma Thomson on Aug. 20 at the Cruise & Brews Music Festival.

Jerry Schickling – who’ll play in the Grove of the Clearfield County Fairgrounds at 2:30 p.m. – has close ties with Emma’s family

Emma died tragically in an auto accident that took the life of U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski on Aug. 3 in the state of Indiana.

“The Lord called an Angel – Emma Thomson – home ‘to help pour out the rain,’” expressed Schickling. She was 28.

Emma, who was born in Clearfield and grew up in Johnstown, worked as Walorski’s communications director in Washington, D.C.

Also killed were Walorski’s district director, Zachery Potts, 27, and the sole occupant of the other vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56.

“Emma’s uncle Doug has been my best friend for over 50 years,” expressed Schickling. He’s also close with her father David.

“I’ve known both basically all my life; we’re one big family who’s been through the ups and downs of life for half a century.”

Now is no different with the “untimely, tragic” death of his long-time family friend, Emma.

And so, Schickling saw his return to the Grove Stage on Aug. 20 as a moment to honor her memory with a special fundraiser.

During the show, he will raffle off an official “Jerry Bundle” that includes an autographed guitar and CD, plus a JS cap and T-shirt.

Tickets are $1 each and may be purchased online (until day of the show) or day of at the show. You don’t have to be present to win.

All proceeds will benefit the Emma Thomson Political Science Scholarship that was started by the John P. Murtha Foundation.