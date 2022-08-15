By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – Car shows have a way of fueling nostalgia of the good ol’ days.

And, on Aug. 21, the Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of America’s 45th annual Antique & Custom Auto Show will fuel that same feeling from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

Thousands of people stroll through our show every year, according to Central Mountains Region AACA Secretary/Treasurer Penny White. “It takes people down memory lane to the good ol’ days.”

The car show features 23 classes with trophies (top 3 each class) and other special awards. Judging follows AACA rules and so all cars must have a working fire extinguisher.

Registration is $10 per entry and takes place from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Judging begins at 12:30 p.m. and concludes with a trophy/awards presentation at 3:30 p.m.

The “Car of the Year” is a 1960 Chrysler, owned by David and Laurie Raecher, that will be featured on this year’s dash plaque, as well as displayed under the sportsman’s shelter in the Grove area.

As people stroll down memory lane, they may enjoy food offerings and peruse the various craft and flea market items from baked goods and home décor to tumblers, jewelry and more.

The club will also have a 50/50 and gun raffle that day and David “Lil’ Man” Gardner will set the atmosphere with music from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s.

“Our show brings people together … and we – as a car club – give back to our community,” expresses White. “We have a tuner class. It’s a People’s Choice so come out and vote for your favorite.”

The show’s primary sponsor is Dotts Motor Company of Clearfield, which according to White, has a long history of support to the Central Mountains Region AACA.

New members are always welcome to join the club, and invited to contact Ray Coudriet at 814-553-2597 or White at 814-761-0326 or gottaracedirt@yahoo.com.

For more club information or to stay up to date, visit the official Central Mountains Region AACA Web site or on Facebook at @centralmountainsregionaaca.