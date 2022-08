Cathy Vee (Corbett) Gray, 60, of Brookville, PA, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, due to a brief illness at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh, PA. She was born on March 5, 1962, to the late Donald Lee and Marilyn “Sis” (Edeburn) Corbett in Brookville, PA. Anyone who was blessed to know Cathy, knows that she began everyday with a smile […]

