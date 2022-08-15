CLEARFIELD — Bucky Strunk Field in Clearfield was once again the site of the Past Your Prime Modified Fastpitch Softball Tournament this past weekend.

And, once again, Bob Boob Garage (BBG) defeated the Bedford Over-the-Hillbillies to repeat as tournament champions.

BBG went 4-0 over the weekend, defeating Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub and Grice Gun Shop in pool play on Saturday, and then defeated More Whiskey from the Mechanicsburg area in the semifinals and finally Bedford 14-3 in the finals on Sunday.

Picking up the win in the circle for the second championship game in a row was Frenchville’s own Todd Fedder. Mike “Bear” Norris once again managed the squad to victory. Brandon Billotte, Chris Peacock, and Aaron Dugan each had three hits in the final game to lead the offensive onslaught. BBG plated nine of their 13 runs over the last two innings to blow a tight game wide open.

The six team charity tourney, which benefited the Marine Corps League’s Toys for Tots program, also included the Meatheads in addition to those mentioned above.