STATE COLLEGE – A generous donation was received for the upcoming 17th annual E.F. “Pat” Houser Golf Tournament to benefit the Skills Foundation.

A grant from Miele Manufacturing Inc. of Williamsport combined with a matching donation from DeLeo Games of Altoona, resulted in a $5,000 boost to the funds raised to date for the Skills Foundation.

The tournament, which will be held on Monday, Aug. 22 at Toftrees Golf Resort in State College annually benefits the Skills Foundation, as teams of four participate in a “Shamble” format competition.

The Skills Foundation supports the mission of Skills of Central PA by providing funds to assist people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and serious mental health challenges throughout the central Pennsylvania region.

With donations such as those from Miele Manufacturing and DeLeo Games, Skills can purchase specialized equipment, develop and launch new programs, and provide the people supported by Skills with assistive technology devices.

The funds raised by the Skills Foundation help to provide essential medical and dental services for people who are unable to receive them through traditional funding sources.

The generosity of Miele Manufacturing and DeLeo Games is noteworthy, as the Skills Foundation plans to build on this foundation, and add to the total funds raised on the day of the Pat Houser Golf Tournament.

Several raffles and auctions will take place on Aug. 22, and golfers can still register to be a part of the big event by visiting www.skillsofcentralpa.org/upcoming-events/ or by calling 814-932-4040.

Miele Manufacturing provides quality contract manufacturing for world leaders such as Pace-O-Matic and TouchTunes. Its 68,000-square-foot headquarters in Muncy is a state-of-the-art manufacturing and operations facility.

DeLeo Games offers a variety of amusement and vending items for businesses and home, including pool tables, dart boards, ATMs, jukeboxes, arcade games, pinball and more.

The tournament’s namesake, Pat Houser, was a Bellefonte businessman excelling in both the Vending and Real Estate businesses.

He was involved in many local charities and civic organizations. He was one of the founding members of Skills Inc., and would be very proud of how Skills has grown to help so many less fortunate than himself.

Skills of Central PA provides support for adults and transition-age youth living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Whether at home, at work, or in the community, Skills helps people live everyday lives, and is committed to providing choices that promote independence and enhance all aspects of the lives of people who need support at home, at work and in the community.

Skills is also hiring team members who want to make a rewarding impact on the lives of others. You can learn more by visiting www.SkillsOfCentralPa.org.