James Carberry served our country in the United States Army. Name: James F. Carberry (Pappy) Born: November 6, 1927 Died: May 8, 2021 Hometown: Brookville, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army After high school graduation, James entered the United States Army on February 26, 1946. He was proud that he served as a Surgical Technician at Fitzsimons General Hospital in Aurora, Colorado. […]

