DUBOIS – Sandy Township officials would like to remind motorists of a temporary road closure Aug. 13.

Central Christian Road, from Wayne Road to West Long Avenue, will be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. until approximately 11 a.m. for the DuBois Central Catholic Color Run.

West Long Avenue Extension in the area of Christ the King Manor will be reduced to one lane and open to local traffic only. Please use caution in the area as there will be heavy pedestrian traffic.

Personnel from the Sandy Township fire and police departments will provide traffic control.

Officials also ask motorists to use caution in the area of Doolittle’s Station, located along Rich Highway, during its Jurassic Day event Aug. 13, from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.