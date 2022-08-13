PENFIELD – The schedule of programs has been set for Aug. 18-21 at the Parker Dam State Park.

Thursday, Aug. 18

GPS Basics:

10 a.m. – outside Park Office

We seem to take Global Positioning Systems for granted these days, but how does it work? And what is this recreation called “Geocaching”? Learn what fun can be had by learning GPS basics with the parks GPS units.

Friday, Aug. 19

Turtles in the PA Wilds

Guest – Jess Deluccia:

7:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Local turtle enthusiast (and former State Park Naturalist) Jess Deluccia will present an informative program about turtles. Examine and discover the difference between native, exotic, and invasive turtle species that call Pennsylvania home. Meet and greet with ambassador turtles and learn what roles humans have on their natural ecosystems.

Saturday, Aug. 20

E. Parachute Games:

3 p.m. – Beach

Meet by the Beach House at the big parachute to play some parachute games with an environmental twist. All ages welcome.

Things Naturalists Do:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

Catch Crayfish, pet bees, mess with moths. All that and more. Learn some of the quirky things that people like a park naturalist do to entertain themselves.

Sunday, Aug. 21

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.

You can keep up on what is happening at the park by liking “Parker Dam State Park” on Facebook; and, you can find more information about state park programs and special events by logging on to the Bureau of State Parks Web site at www.VisitPAParks.com, and clicking on “Events” to reach the Calendar of Events site.