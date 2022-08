Mona M. (Larimer) Snyder, passed away from cancer on July 3, 2022, surrounded by family at her home in Naples, FL. Mona was born on November 25, 1955, to Harold and Dana (Hoovler) Larimer of Sigel, PA. In 1973, Mona graduated from the Brookville Area High School where she earned the distinction of Class Salutatorian. She attended Indiana University of […]

