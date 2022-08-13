BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Charlie Krug is his own worst critic. The junior quarterback on the Brookville football team was not satisfied with his performance last year for the Raiders, even though he helped his team to a 7-4 record and a playoff berth despite a slew of question marks coming into the campaign. Most quarterbacks in their first year […]

