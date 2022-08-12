HARRISBURG, Pa. – During Penn State’s Ag Progress days on Thursday, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding honored Charlotte E. Sunday, whose Lenhartsville, Berks County farm reached the Bicentennial Farm milestone, having been in her family since 1822. (Pictured above: Dylan and Emily Diluilo, Century Farm of Jefferson County.) Redding also honored 17 families whose farms earned Century Farm status for being […]

