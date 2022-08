AUCKLAND, New Zealand – A New Zealand teenager earned a Guinness World Record when he used Lego pieces to build a toy train with 101 cars. Alexander Blong, 14, of Auckland, said he was inspired by his boredom during COVID-19 lockdowns and the series Snowpiercer to attempt to build a Lego train with 101 cars. Read the full story here.

