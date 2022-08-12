DUBOIS – Glow in the Dark Golf is returning to the DuBois Country Club on Saturday, Sept. 10, but this time with a twist.

The Western Pennsylvania Police Athletic League (WPAL) has moved the date to Sept. 10 this year with plans to honor first responders who gave so much that fateful day Sept. 11, 2001.

According to Event Organizer and WPAL Executive Director Aaron Beatty, “The last event was waiting list only and a huge success. Fun was had by all.

“It is quite the sight to see the country club all lit up with LED flashing lights; hearing everyone having so much fun definitely makes it all worth it.”

This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the DuBois Country Club. Golfers will compete in a four-person scramble.

This time, golfers will play nine holes of daylight golf before heading out for the nine holes of “glowing fun.” There will be a prize for the best team score of all first responders.

Registration and barbecue will start at 1:30 p.m., followed by a shotgun golf start at 3 p.m. All glow materials, food and beverages will be included for each participating player.

Cost is $75 – $100 per player. Organizers ask that you pre-register for this event, as there are only a limited number of spaces available.

Register online at www.wpalglowgolf.org, by calling 814-299-7640 or by e-mailing info@wpal.org.

You can also “like” and “follow” WPAL on Facebook to stay up to date on this event at www.facebook.com/wpaldubois.

Currently the WPAL is looking for sponsors, such as Event Sponsor – $5,000, Cannon Sponsor – $2,500, Patriotic Sponsor – $2,500, Beer Cart Sponsor -$1,000, Challenge Sponsor – $500 and Hole Sponsors – $100. Sponsors help cover the cost of materials.

The WPAL is also accepting donations of cash or prizes to help with the event. Donations and sponsorship checks can be mailed to WPAL DuBois, 37 E. Long Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.