BELLEFONTE – The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) is bringing a job fair to SCI Rockview and SCI Benner Township, with the goal of filling dozens of positions.

Date Location Address Time August 16, 2022 SCI Rockview/SCI Benner Twp. HR Building 2221 Benner Pike; Bellefonte 2PM-6PM August 17, 2022 SCI Rockview/SCI Benner Twp. HR Building 2221 Benner Pike; Bellefonte 8AM-12PM

SCI Rockview and SCI Benner Township are hiring for positions ranging from entry level in security psychology, nursing, and more. For more information on open positions within the DOC and career opportunities in corrections, visit cor.pa.gov/careers. To see a list of all open positions for the DOC, follow this link to Job Openings at SCI Rockview & SCI Benner Township.

Jobseekers are invited to visit the job fair of their choice; no appointment or registration is required. Attendees may have to pass through a security screening to enter the facility. No drugs or weapons are allowed on property.

Onsite interviews and conditional offers will be made the day of the event for Correction Officer Trainees, Registered Nurses, and Licensed Practical Nurses. Please bring two forms of ID.

Commonwealth employment offers competitive pay, time off, retirement, and many other benefits. To learn more about the commonwealth’s Total Rewards benefits package, visit employment.pa.gov/benefits.